‘Israel’s Oracle’ Delivers Big Message from God: “Messiah is Here!”

“Tzion shall be saved in the judgment; Her repentant ones, in the retribution.” Isaiah 1:27 (The Israel Bible™)

A new message, begging Jews who live in the diaspora to get to Israel, has been released from an unusual source.



Daniel, a Jewish man living in Israel, is known by his first name alone. Daniel was born with autism and does not have the ability to communicate verbally. As a result of his autism, he and others like him are able to tap into a higher level of spiritual truth than most.



He explains his situation like this: “I am autistic and I see the world much differently than most other human beings. I see the Adam that is G-d’s creation. I see clearly body and soul and their connection with the higher worlds.





“All mentally handicapped people are more soul than body, depending on the severity of their handicaps. It is a ridiculous notion that prevails in this world of lies that handicapped individuals have less understanding of this world and its dwellers than so called normal people do.”



Through a process known as Facilitated Communication (FC), he and others like him reveal spiritual messages. Since at least 2008, Daniel and another autistic man named Binyamin Golden have been transmitting messages to the Jewish community.

Earlier this week, Israel-based Torah teacher Galit Dorit released a 13-minute English translation of Daniel’s most recent message.



Dorit has also been sharing messages from Daniel and Binyamin on her YouTube channel for years. “I have contact with Daniel’s father and he gives me the messages,” she told Breaking Israel News.



Much of what she has shared to date is in Hebrew, but Dorit made a different decision this time. “The latest one I decided to translate, given the urgency of the message to Jews in the diaspora, in the hope that they will hear and make aliyah (immigrate to Israel),” she explained.

Daniel’s Most Recent Message

These excerpts from Dorit’s translation of Daniel’s newest message, which have been edited for clarity and brevity, focus on the urgent need for Jews to escape from the diaspora and come to Israel.



He begins, “The situation is very bad, very bad Abba (father). Most people just don’t understand what is going on. And they don’t want to make teshuva (repent) now. Those who don’t want to make teshuva by now, Hashem (God) will force them to answer later for their sins, and much more suffering and tears.



“We’re already beginning to feel what is happening in the world. The world we live in today has become harsh. We live in a world that is now ruled by the most wicked people that ever lived, incarnations of the most wicked people of all of the generations that lived in the past. Abba, you don’t understand how scary it is. And what is more scary is that the people of Israel do not understand.



“I’m talking to all the Jews that live in the United States. Your life will not go back to what it used to be. Although now it seems as if it’s quiet and peaceful, but it’s not the case. Do you think that you will hang out in the United States until the redemption? No, no, it’s not like that!”



“Sure, in the past you came to Israel for vacation… but the situation is different now. Now you have to come to Israel for good, to come to Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel), even if you have to live in tents. Yes! Come with a strong desire, knowing that salvation is very near and that the Moshiach (messiah) is already here.



“If you come out of your exile with the feeling that it is our duty as Jews to come to Eretz Yisrael, to make aliyah to the land that God gave us, then you will survive more easily. But, if you wait too long, for whatever reason, such as that you don’t have enough money to buy an apartment in this country, or some other reasons, then no! Woe to you! No good!

“So anyone who wants to save himself, he must make aliyah to Israel now. The Land of Israel belongs exclusively to Hashem. And if we are in the Land of Israel, Hashem will protect us. If you believe in God, then you need to come. This is the place to be, and the place to receive the Moshiach.”

“Even though it seems like it’s the most dangerous place at the moment, it is really the safest place to be. Come to Eretz Yisrael. I’m not [only] talking to the American Jews. I’m talking to all the Jews all over the world and especially the Jews in Europe and England. It is very dangerous to be there. It [will be] very dangerous for you soon. The Shechina (Divine presence) has already left these countries. So there’s no more protection for the Jews abroad anymore. Am Yisrael (the Jewish nation), this is not a joke. This is real.”

“So I ask, I beg the people of Israel, come home! Come home! Moshaich is here and he’s waiting but Hashem is not giving him the sign to be revealed. But obviously, come, no matter what you have or what you don’t have. Just come. You will not lose in the end. You will only win and you will rejoice.

“Although we’re currently suffering from the coronavirus, there will be more. There will be more things to come, much more difficult things in the near future because we’re at fault. We said we do not want to make teshuva. So that’s why it’s happening. Please make teshuva. That’s it. Thank you,” he concluded.



An Israeli Rabbi Responds

Ashdod-based Rabbi Lazer Brody is well-known for speaking about emuna (faith in God) and the spiritual significance of the times in which we are living. He told Breaking Israel News that the authenticity of the spiritual messages from the autistic Jewish people “depends on who the facilitator is.” He cautioned that if the person transcribing the message has any kind of agenda, the message can get corrupted.



Nevertheless, he has personally witnessed Facilitated Communication with Binyamin Golden. “I could feel vibrations. It’s the true thing,” he related.



According to Rabbi Brody, the essence of Daniel’s message, that Jews urgently need to leave the diaspora and get to Israel, is hardly controversial. “Assuming Galit Dorit is the real thing and she’s faithfully quoting his words, I don’t think Daniel’s message is dramatic at all.”



“We don’t posken (rule according to Jewish law) based on the autistics, [but] I’ve told plenty of families to make aliyah. If you don’t make aliyah right now, the door is closing,” he warned.

He boldly tells Jews who live out of Israel that they are “delaying Moshiach because you’re in America. It’s time for Moshiach. Everyone agrees on that.”



Regarding Daniel’s message that things are going to get harder for Jews outside of Israel, Rabbi Brody referred to the words of Rabbi Yehuda Zev Leibowitz, who was a hidden tzaddik until his passing in 2010. Rabbi Leibowitz predicted that America will yet face another Holocaust.



Although it’s not clear whether this will be in the form of heightened assimilation due to economic pressures, the thinly veiled anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism of Black Lives Matter, the coronavirus or something else that has not yet surfaced, Rabbi Brody urges people who can’t make aliyah this minute, to start praying to be able to leave. “If you have extenuating circumstances, if you have a 90 year-old mother or you’re divorced and have joint custody, at least daven (pray) to make it possible. Daven with all your heart,” he advised.



“I look at the crises [in the world] and they are coming faster and faster. Moshiach coming is just like labor before birth. The contractions come faster as birth gets closer. The labor pains are getting faster and faster.



“Daniel’s [words] may be a little dramatic. But, like King Solomon said, there is nothing new under the sun.

Only that shall happen Which has happened, Only that occur Which has occurred; There is nothing new Beneath the sun! Ecclesiastes 1:9

“If I would let go what’s in my heart, I would be more dramatic than Daniel,” he affirmed.







