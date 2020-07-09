At Least 21 Israeli Corona Deaths Caused by Medical Malpractice

And the blood on the houses where you are staying shall be a sign for you: when I see the blood I will pass over you, so that no plague will destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.” Exodus 12:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Some covid-19 patients on respirators died not because of their illness but rather due to grave negligence and significant failures made by an unskilled nursing staff reports Yisrael Hayom. The deaths all took place in a special corona ward at Wolfson Hospital in Holon where the patients in critical condition were being treated. The shocking revelation was noted in a memo entitled “Lessons and Conclusions” of an internal audit of patient care. The report was coordinated by Dr. Ari Soroksky, director of the ICU at the Wolfson Hospital.

Soroksky stressed that he wrote the letter because after calling a meeting to learn lessons from the care provided to covid patients, no representatives from the institution’s office were present. The meeting was intended to refine, change, and improve “future challenges for the upcoming winter.”