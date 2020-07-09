Soros Backed J-Street Accused of Using Anti-semitism to Attack Israel

Enraged at Balaam, Balak struck his hands together. “I called you,” Balak said to Balaam, “to damn my enemies,Numbers 24:10 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr called out the American Jewish lobby group J Street on Wednesday for using “crude anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to advance their agenda.”

In his own tweet, Carr denounced a J Street tweet that uses a picture from March 2019 showing U.S. President Donald Trump ceremoniously giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin the pen he just used to sign a declaration recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. J Street is using this as a cover photo for a link to a page where users can urge U.S. senators to oppose Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.

How dare @jstreetdotorg use this picture in this context. Their imagery uses #Antisemitism and crude anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to advance their agenda. They should withdraw this and apologize to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and to #Jewish Americans who serve our great country. pic.twitter.com/g4nz13g8K3 — U.S. Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism (@USEAntiSemitism) July 8, 2020

A half-hour later, J Street responded in a retweet of Carr’s post, adding, “What a shameful, bad faith attack. This is a photo of some of the primary contributors to Trump’s disastrous annexation plan. Please do your job & combat actual antisemitic bigotry instead of launching transparently partisan attacks against critics of your boss’ Mideast policies.”

What a shameful, bad faith attack.

This is a photo of some of the primary contributors to Trump’s disastrous annexation plan. Please do your job & combat actual antisemitic bigotry instead of launching transparently partisan attacks against critics of your boss’ Mideast policies. https://t.co/LYB5aE5Hf2 — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) July 8, 2020

In a reply to Carr’s tweet, J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami wrote: “@USEAntiSemitism should focus on his day job – fighting actual Anti-Semitism instead of being a political hatchet man for @realDonaldTrump. Photo is from event at White House. Using charge of Anti-Semitism for political purposes should disqualify you from your job.”

@USEAntiSemitism should focus on his day job – fighting actual Anti-Semitism instead of being a political hatchet man for @realDonaldTrump. Photo is from event at White House. Using charge of Anti-Semitism for political purposes should disqualify you from your job. — Jeremy Ben-Ami (@JeremyBenAmi) July 8, 2020