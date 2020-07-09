Israel’s ‘coronavirus Cabinet’ to weigh lockdowns of heavily infected areas

And the blood on the houses where you are staying shall be a sign for you: when I see the blood I will pass over you, so that no plague will destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.” Exodus 12:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s coronavirus Cabinet is meeting on Thursday to discuss imposing closures on areas with high rates of infection.

According to Channel 12, the areas under consideration include Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, Ramle, Lod, Yavne, Ra’anana, Modi’in Illit and Kiryat Malachi.

The city of Beitar Illit, which has seen a sharp rise in new infections in recent days, was declared a restricted zone on Wednesday, and closed to incoming and outgoing traffic for seven days—from July 8 to July 15.

Meanwhile, a series of new countrywide restrictions went into effect on Thursday, including a reduction in the amount of hours that buses will be running, and lowering their passenger capacity by half.

By Thursday morning, Israel’s COVID-19 death had risen to 346, with 41 patients on ventilators and 15,209 active cases, according to Health Ministry data.