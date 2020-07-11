“In her wretchedness, she prayed to Hashem, weeping all the while.” I SAMUEL 1:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Chana is heartbroken because she has no children, and goes to pray at the Mishkan in Shilo. The Mishkan stands in Shilo for three hundred sixty-nine years before the building of the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim. During that time, it serves as the central focal point of the national service of Hashem. Unfortunately, many of the Israelites ignore the Mishkan, and refrain from visiting it for the pilgrimage festivals. Therefore, according to the Sages when Elkana and Chana, who were prophets, make their pilgrimages, they travel along different routes each time, in order to encourage others to join them and to serve Hashem properly. Established in 1978, contemporary Shilo is a thriving Jewish community built adjacent to the ancient site where the Mishkan stood and Chana prayed for a child. In addition to the fascinating archaeological site excavated by the Israel Antiquities Authority, modern Shilo contains several synagogues, one of which is built as a replica of the Mishkan. God continues to hear the prayers of His children in Shilo, the very same location where Chana taught her people how to pray.