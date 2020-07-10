IDF Chief of Staff: 10,000 IDF Soldiers in Quarantine After Possible Exposure to COVID

“He will save you from the fowler’s trap, from the destructive plague.” Psalms 91:3 (The Israel Bible™)

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, along with 10,000 active duty and civilian employees, were ordered to quarantine on Thursday after being in close contact with people infected with COVID-19.

Kochavi is entering isolation for the second time. He said he feels well and does not have any virus symptoms, according to Ynet.

Some 350 IDF-employed individuals were reported as being infected as of Wednesday—double the number at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

The report noted that most of those in quarantine continue to work while in isolation, and that combat soldiers infected with the virus are allowed to train in isolation.

The IDF is not planning to lock down bases as it did during the first wave of the virus. However, time off for combat soldiers is being limited to once every three weeks.