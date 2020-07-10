IDF Chief’s Helicopter Plummets Due to Engine Issue, But Lands Successfully

” You have delivered me from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling.” (Pslams 116:8)

Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi was involved last week in a helicopter problem that could have ended in “disaster,” Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Kochavi was flying on the Black Hawk—a medium-utility, two-engine helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft—when a malfunction occurred immediately after take-off from the Knesset and heading to the Tel Nof Air Force base.

The incident occurred as the pilots performed a drill to alternate engines, but both switched off, causing the aircraft to plummet. The pilots reportedly managed to reactivate one of the engines when the chopper was 30 meters (98.4 feet) from the ground.

Instead of making an emergency landing, as per protocol, they continued to fly with a single engine and landed at their destination as planned.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit says that the incident is being investigated.

It added that the flight had posed no threat to Kochavi or the other passengers onboard, and that it landed safely.