Boomerang, an Israel advocacy media group, discovered that the US State Department’s annual report did not include over 1,000 attacks against Jews. Palestinian terrorism was described as “violent acts” whereas Israeli acts, from even the smallest incident, were described as “fatalities, injuries and property damage.”
US State Dept Caught Misreporting Terrorism Against Israelis
