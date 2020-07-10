Rapper Rejects BLM for Being Supported by Soros

“Rich man and poor man meet; Hashem made them both.” Proverbs 22:2 (The Israel Bible™)

During a recent interview with TurningPoint USA, Lorenzo Dechalus, known professionally as Lord Jamar, stated emphatically that he does not support the Black Lives Matter movement.

When asked if he supports BLM, Jamar stated, “No. Absolutely not…Because this isn’t our movement. It’s a movement that was given to us by, you know, George Soros and his **** boys. Because they saw how things were going and they didn’t want it to go back to the 60s – to where we start having our own, organic movement.”

“That was a big **** problem for them,” the rapper explains.”‘So let’s give the people a movement that we can control – we’ll provide them the leaders…’ and all this type of ****.”

“Yeah, that’s what Black Lives Matter is,” Jamar added. “Look at the leaders of Black Lives Matter.”

The interviewer claimed that Soros has funneled “100 million dollars” into Black Lives Matter.

“This is control money,” Lamar replied. “This is about ‘let us give you a movement that we can control and use symbolism from the original civil rights movement – like the red, black and green, and all these different symbols – and we’re gonna incorporate that, but only it’s gonna be a movement that we control, we decide what the messages are, we decide what the slogans are…’You know, what happened to ‘no justice, no peace’? Now it’s ‘hand up, don’t shoot’ and ‘I can’t breath’ and all these negative afromations that you know… who made that **** up?”

The claim that the Open Society Foundation, an international grantmaking network founded by billionaire business magnate George Soros, funded BLM protests is difficult to confirm or deny. The OSF has branches in 37 countries ported with expenditures in excess of $11 billion since its establishment in 1993. “Black Lives Matter” is an umbrella term for a decentralized network of everything from blogs to in-person meet-ups—like movie nights or lectures—to protests to Facebook pages.

In an interview in 2017, Ken Zimmerman, the director of U.S. programs at Open Society Foundations, told the Daily Beast that OSF does not fund domestic protests. Zimmerman did admit that OSF has donated money to groups working on “issues arising out of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“How and where somebody would tally up those [donations] and somehow combine them with Black Lives Matter—I don’t know,” he said.

According to the left-wing fact-checking website, Snopes, these donations were substantial.

“In all, Mr. Soros gave at least $33 million in one year to support already-established groups that emboldened the grass-roots, on-the-ground activists in Ferguson, according to the most recent tax filings of his nonprofit Open Society Foundations. The financial tether from Mr. Soros to the activist groups gave rise to a combustible protest movement that transformed a one-day criminal event in Missouri into a 24-hour-a-day national cause celebre.”

Zimmerman claimed that despite the substantial monetary support, neither Soros nor his organization could be held responsible for the race riots that ensued.

“Mr. Zimmerman said OSF has been giving to these types of groups since its inception in the early ’90s, and that, although groups involved in the protests have been recipients of Mr. Soros’ grants, they were in no way directed to protest at the behest of Open Society.”

“The incidents, whether in Staten Island, Cleveland or Ferguson, were spontaneous protests — we don’t have the ability to control or dictate what others say or choose to say,” Mr. Zimmerman said. “But these circumstances focused people’s attention — and it became increasingly evident to the social justice groups involved that what a particular incident like Ferguson represents is a lack of accountability and a lack of democratic participation.