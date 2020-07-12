Report: Hezbollah Deploys Fighters to Israel’s Northern Border

Lebanon’s underground media (IP networks, Darcant, etc.) reported on Sunday that Hezbollah has deployed hundreds of its soldiers to southern Lebanon during the past week.

According to those networks, the terror organization’s soldiers deployed on the Lebanese side of Israel’s northern border from Rosh Hanikra to Hermon. The report adds that the deployment also included occupying villages and commandeering homes, some of which were used by Hezbollah during the 2006 war.

Lebanon‘s al-Manar network said on Sunday that Hezbollah amassed its soldiers on the border fence with Israel in an effort to weaken Israel’s security.

Beirut’s economy has effectively crashed of late with the national currency losing 60% of its value. One US dollar is now worth nearly 10,000 Lebanese pounds. Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah, who controls Lebanon, was derided by many after offering a solution involving a self-sustaining agriculture campaign that he called “agricultural jihad.”