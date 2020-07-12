Anti Lock-down Protest, Riots Erupt in Major Israeli Cities

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the government’s lock-down measures designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. The protest’s theme was the economic fallout brought upon by the measures and their allegation that the government doesn’t have any comprehensive plan to compensate them for their losses.

Meanwhile in Jerusalem, members of the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) communities have taken to the streets in the Romema neighborhood protesting a government decision to lock-down their communities in what they claim is discriminatory move.

Strengthening their argument, one protester was punched in the face by a police officer after the former asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The officer, who wasn’t wearing a name tag as required was asked to be identified by the protester however the cop refused to identify himself.