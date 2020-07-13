JUDGES 16:30

Shimshon’s prayer to die among his Philistine oppressors, taking his own life for the sake of his people, is one of the most stirring scenes in the Bible. Shimshon has served as a model for soldiers of Israel who have been willing to give up their lives to save the Jewish people. A moving modern example is the story of Major Ro’i Klein, who, during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, jumped on a grenade, shielding his comrades from the explosion with his own body. Dying with the holy words of Shema Yisrael (שמע ישראל), “Hear O Israel, Hashem is Our God, Hashem is One” on his lips, Ro’i Klein sacrificed his life to save other soldiers who were fighting for Eretz Yisrael.