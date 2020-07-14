Evangelical Pastor tells Trump: The land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people

The pro-Israel Christian community in the United States supports Israel’s intention to declare sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, and parts of Judea and Samaria.

Pastor Mario Bramnick, President of Latino Coalition for Israel stated, “as Evangelicals, we applaud President Trump’s historic, bold and decisive actions on behalf of Israel, including, the move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognition of the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel, and withdrawing from the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran.

Evangelical Christians believe that the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people, as stated in the Bible, and consistent with our Administration’s “Pompeo Doctrine”, which clarified the U.S. position that Israeli settlements are not a violation of international law. Recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria therefore, is the natural progression of the Trump Administration’s Israeli policy and will allow the Administration to be remembered for restoring God’s people to His promised land.

Pastor Bramnick stated, “As the progressive left is trying to destroy the pillars of American culture and to rewrite history, we strongly support President Trump’s commitment to restoring our Judeo-Christian foundation by revamping the school curriculum to purge anti-American history and replacing it with reverence for the founding of our nation, and by replacing the statues of our founding fathers that have been desecrated by the rioters. Our Judeo-Christian foundations will be further restored by recognizing Judea and Samaria as fundamentally part of the Jewish State of Israel. While Judeo-Christian values are under attack globally, President Trump could make a once-in-a-millennia decision to put Judeo back in Judeo-Christian values by recognizing the full 30% of Judea & Samaria as a part of Israel.”

The Evangelical communities’ vote in 2016 was a decisive factor in the election of President Donald J. Trump. The Administration’s policies towards Israel have far surpassed the Evangelical communities’ greatest expectations. The President’s support of Israel’s intention to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is the natural extension of his foreign policy, and would garner an even greater Evangelical support in the 2020 elections in November.

The Administration’s affirmation of Israel’s declaration of sovereignty, would additionally limit the ability of any future Administration to undo the historic foreign policy accomplishments of this Administration, and would solidify President Trump as the historic leader who led the region towards peace and prosperity.