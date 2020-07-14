Soros Group Accuses Trump of Distributing Nazi Propaganda: USA Today Agrees

A left-wing, Soros affiliated organization, tweeted that a Trump campaign t-shirt featuring the bald eagle from the Great Seal of the US was, in fact, a Nazi symbol. The media were quick to jump on this and one major magazine even “fact-checked” the claim, labeling it as ‘true’, that the most patriotic symbols including the one that appears on every dollar bill were actually insidious fronts for Nazism.

The snowball began to roll when Bend the Arc, a left-wing progressive Jewish political organization, tweeted a post comparing a t-shirt being sold by the Trump campaign to a Nazi Symbol.

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence “America First” tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party.

⁰It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand. pic.twitter.com/mSOBxwf7Wa — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) July 1, 2020

The tweet claimed, “It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand.” This comparison was also made in a tweet posted by the Lincoln Project, whose stated goal is preventing the reelection of Donal Trump in 2020.

This opportunity to label the president a racist was snatched up by other left-wing media. Forward, a media focusing on secular Jewish Americans noted a “striking similarity” between the Nazi party symbol and the logo of the Republican campaign’s t-shirt. The article went on to note that despite the claims that the Trump t-shirt was based on the Great Seal of America, the principal national symbol of the United States since it was first designed in the 1780s, the article claimed the differences were significant.

“The eagle doesn’t quite match that familiar design. The direction the eagle’s facing is different from the American eagle,” the Forward claimed. It is interesting to note that Wikipedia presents images of the Great Seal in which the eagle is facing to the left. “On the t-shirt, our national bird grips a circular American flag in its talons and looks like an aesthetically uncomfortable blend of the Reich’s sleek Parteiadler eagle, which holds a wreath-encircled swastika, and ugly colonial-era sculptures like this.”

From these details on the t-shirt, the Forward was able to deduce an entire ideology.

“It’s bad graphic design, but the content is perhaps appropriate for the divisive Trump presidency, Nazi resonances aside,” the Forward wrote.

Despite the obvious fallacy in claiming the Great Seal of America as a Nazi symbol, the call was taken up by USA Today which “fact-checked” the president. In the original article, USA Today “confirmed” the claims that the re-election campaign was selling merchandise emblazoned with a “Nazi symbol,” the “Imperial Eagle”, labeling the rumors as ‘true.’

Just a few hours after posting the article, USA Today revised the article and its conclusion, stating that the claims Trump’s merchandising was Nazi-inspired were “unconfirmed.”

Senator Ted Cruz, like many people, was unsatisfied with the revision.

Senator Ted Cruz, like many people, was unsatisfied with the revision.

“The eagle is widely used in American political imagery,” USA Today itself points out. “The office of the American president and many Cabinet-level offices have official seals that also incorporate an eagle as the central design.”

But, the paper doubles-down, insisting that eagles are also associated with Nazi Germany.

“The Nazi eagle was developed by the German Nazi Party in Germany in the 1920s, and became a symbol of the government after the party took power. It was derived from the German coat of arms,” USA Today points out. “The Reichsadler, which translates to “Imperial Eagle,” was derived from the Holy Roman Empire’s coat of arms.”

The Trump campaign was strident in their response to USA Today.

“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said in an email to USA Today.

It is interesting to note that Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, was a board director on Bend the Arc’s first political action committee, which he personally funded. Several of the heads of the organization have close working relationships with Soros and his left-wing superfund, the Open Society Foundation.

The article in the Forward also followed the lead of Bend the Arc in trying to fabricate a connection between the Trump campaign and the America First Committee, a pre World War II bipartisan isolationist movement. AFC was considered racist mostly due to the influence of Charles Lindbergh. Lindbergh was an American hero but he was a notorious anti-Semite with close ties to Nazi Germany. An explicitly anti-Jewish speech given by Lindbergh in 1941and the ensuing publicity labeling the movement as such marked the end of the movement.