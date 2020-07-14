An assassination attempt and public lynching couldn’t dent this Rabbi’s Love for mankind. Hear his secret

In 2014, Rabbi Yehuda Glick was shot in the chest four times by a Muslim terrorist opposed to his work encouraging Jews to enter the Temple Mount. After miraculously recovering from the incident, he was subsequently beaten down by a mob of zealous Muslims in Jerusalem.

Never-the-less, Rabbi Glick refuses to let any of those traumatic events phase his message of love for all mankind. He explains his positive outlook invoking the iconic passage from Genesis:

And Hashem created man in His image, in the image of Hashem He created him; male and female He created them. (Genesis 1:27)

In an interview with Rabbi Ari Abramowitz of the Land of Israel Fellowship, Rabbi Glick reveals his secret to maintaining a positive attitude about God and his creations despite his harrowing, near-death experiences.

