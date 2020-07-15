Lawmaker Accused of Inciting ‘Anarchy’ After Encouraging Israelis to Ignore Lockdown Orders

A lawmaker in the Knesset’s main opposition party was blasted by politicians from the right for inciting what many are calling “anarchy” on Tuesday. In a highly controversial tweet, Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll called on Israelis to ignore all of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s lockdown orders saying: :This government is violating the most basic contract with the public. The one that compels it to protect us in time of crisis. Additionally, the decisions being made didn’t come from a place of data but rather political considerations. Therefore, it has no legitimate right to enforce a closure and the public doesn’t have to abide by it.”

Back in March when the initial lockdown began, The head of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, was also accused of encouraging Israelis to violate closure orders.

Former Defense Minister and Yamina head Naftali Bennett warned that Roll’s sentiments were “a call for anarchy” adding that “this is how you destroy the country and its institutions.”

But Roll doubled down on the criticism saying that “Justifying damage to freedom of movement and freedom of commerce needs to be based on facts and data. To this point, the government has failed at presenting the data in every aspect.”

But as soon as Israeli president Ruby Rivlin weighed in accusing Roll of harming the state institutions, Roll seemingly walked back his initial tweet saying: “I understand your point and apologize for the misunderstanding. My point was that the lack of public faith in the government is a real danger to democracy and to solving the covid outbreak. Obviously, I call on the public to adhere to the orders.”

On Tuesday night, thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Jerusalem to protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu.