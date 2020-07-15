Loyal to Israel? Druze Lynch Police Vehicles, Park Rangers

Israel’s Parks and Nature Authority along with the Israeli police on Tuesday placed notices on illegally built structures on the foot of the northern mountain Meron. When that happened, over a hundred Druze from the nearby village of Beit Jaan lynched the government officials. Although considered by many to be Arabs, the Druze claim to be descendants from Jethro. They have been historically known as loyal to the state of Israel as most of them serve in the IDF. But that trend could be changing as the video below features Druze men in IDF uniform attacking the police carrying out their duty.

השקט שאחרי הלינץ’.

¹תראו את הסרטון הזה.

אין דרך להגדיר אותו אחרת. פקחי רשות הטבע והגנים, ושוטרי משטרת ישראל עברו אתמול לינץ’ על ידי תושבים דרוזים מבית ג’ן. הם הגיעו לבצע את עבודתם, ולתלות צווי פיקוח על מבנים לא חוקיים בשמורת הטבע הר מירון.

מאות מתפרעים, בהם גם הלבושים במדי צה”ל>> pic.twitter.com/fst16qUg0p — תנועת רגבים (@TnuatRegavim) July 14, 2020