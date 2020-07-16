Former NYPD Commissioner Warns: American Jews in Grave Danger

Jewish communities in the United States should follow the example of their counterparts in Europe and place security measures in place in synagogues, Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly said in an interview. Kelly added “we are in a dangerous place in history.”

Budget cuts combined with a dissolution of respect for police officers are creating a perfect storm that will see safety decline in New York City and elsewhere, Kelly said to Matthew Bronfman, chair of the International Steering Committee of Limmud FSU during an interview online.

“In the US the Jewish community needs to be more alert about who is entering community premises,” Kelly explained, warning that in the current environment, synagogues can not be completely open environments.

Kelly, who currently heads the Anti-Semitism Accountability Project (ASAP), has went to ten European countries and met with both government and faith leaders to better understand how antisemitism is being handled in comparison with their US counterparts.

“Antisemitism there is not new. Neo-Nazis have never gone away, and populism is helping them flex their muscles,” Kelly added. He admitted that the threat was different in the two locations – in France, for example, antisemitism is catalyzed by the left’s support for the boycott (BDS) campaign and the Muslim community. Compounding the phenomenon is a government dragging its feet in the recognition of religious minority rights. He added how many could walk around wearing openly antisemitic messages without consequence.

Conversely, antisemitism in America is harder to identify saying: “Antisemitic groups hang out on the net – only 20% of which is registered, with the antisemitic activities taking place on the dark web,” Kelly said.

Nonetheless, Jewish groups in the US should learn from the European example in putting stronger security measures in place.

Kelly’s sentiments echo that of an Israeli ‘oracle’ who also warned that Jews outside of Israel are in grave danger. The oracle, who goes by the name ‘Daniel’ warned: “I’m talking to all the Jews that live in the United States. Your life will not go back to what it used to be. Although now it seems as if it’s quiet and peaceful, but it’s not the case.”

Rabbi Nachman Kahane has also sounded the alarm telling Breaking Israel News that: “Jews in America think the current unrest in America is not targeting them but they will get burned up in it. All the Jews in America need to get up and leave right now.”