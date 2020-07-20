Traitors in the IDF? Bedouin Soldiers Caught Siding with ‘Palestine’, Bashing Israel

A Bedouin soldier in the IDF was caught uploading a video to Tik Tok featuring the soldier in uniform carrying his weapon while praising ‘Palestine’ while bashing Israel – the country he is supposed to protect.

עם מדי צה”ל ונשק: מהלל את ‘פלסטין’ ומקלל את ישראל!

¹לראות ולא להאמין: חייל צה”ל, תושב הפזורה הבדואית מצלם את עצמו עם נשק ומדים, כשהוא מהלל את פלסטין ומגנה את מדינת ישראל, תחתיה הוא אמור לשרת.

סרטוני הטיק טוק של עבריינים בדואים תוקפים ומשפילים את חיילי צה”ל שחשפנו לפני כמה שבועות> pic.twitter.com/PreNUKBONC — תנועת רגבים (@TnuatRegavim) July 19, 2020

Although Muslim, many Bedouin men in Israel enlist in the IDF and are often utilized as trackers as documented in the following report: