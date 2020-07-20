Traitors in the IDF? Bedouin Soldiers Caught Siding with ‘Palestine’, Bashing Israel

by | Jul 20, 2020 | Uncategorized

A Bedouin soldier in the IDF was caught uploading a video to Tik Tok featuring the soldier in uniform carrying his weapon while praising ‘Palestine’ while bashing Israel – the country he is supposed to protect.

Although Muslim, many Bedouin men in Israel enlist in the IDF and are often utilized as trackers as documented in the following report: