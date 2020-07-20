Iran Claims to have Executed Israeli, American Spy

Iran’s Fars News reported that a “Mossad spy was hanged,” on Monday. Iran accused Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd of being connected “to both Mossad and the CIA, collecting information in various areas of security and providing them to foreign intelligence for US dollars.” The report also stated that he was to blame for passing on information related to IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by Washington back in January.

The execution earned front page headlines in the Islamic Republic following a high-level meeting in Iraq by Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The message seems to be that Iran has cracked down on foreign intelligence networks and made it more difficult for Washington or other western powers to penetrate Tehran. following dozens of mysterious explosions and blazes that rocked the Islamic Republic since late last month, Iran has stressed that any sabotage could “ignite full escalation.”

Although he was reportedly detained as far back as October 2018, Mousavi-Majd was connected to the assassination of Soleimani in January when the Quds Force leader and terrorist mastermind drove from Syria to Iraq to Initiate hostilities against the US.

Back in February, Iran’s judiciary also handed down a death sentence to one suspect while giving others long prison sentences – also “for spying for the CIA.”

Iran claims caught up to 17 “CIA spies” in 2019 alone. On July 14, Tehran also said that it executed a Defense Ministry official because he “sold information to the CIA.”