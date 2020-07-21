Israeli Rabbi Reveals Date of Messiah’s Arrival according to Kabbalah

A view of the Western Wall and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Cohen Benediction priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, September 22, 2013. (Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In a recent interview, renowned Israeli Rabbi Daniel Asor warned of a globalist takeover happening as we speak. “If Hitler is the Third Reich, then the New World Order is the fourth Reich. It is Amalek’s last meeting with us before the Messiah’s arrival” he said.

Based on the Kabalah teachings written by Italian Jewish rabbi and doctor Rabbi Moshe David Vali, who was a student and confidant of the prominent Jewish Kabbalist Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzatto (RaMCHaL), Rabbi Asor reveals the dates that the Messiah will reveal himself.

“We are very very close to redemption” Rabbi Asor said.

Warning of a one world government ruling the world, the rabbi cautions that in the Hebrew calendar year “Taf Shin Pey Aleph (September 2020-September 2021) from Tevet (January-February) until Elul (August–September) those will be the 9 months where the New World Order rules.

In the following year of Taf Shin Pey Bet (September 2021-September 2022), a year of the Yovel (Jubilee), on Yom Kippur 2021, the Messiah will reveal himself and then disappear” the Rabbi explained. Yom Kippur 2021 falls on the night of September 15 until nightfall on September 16.

The rabbi then sources the Talmud revealing that in the end of the Jubilee year, the Messiah will re-emerge again on Yom Kippur 2022 which falls on October 4-5.

“On Yom Kippur, Moses brought the Torah down from Sinai. In the dessert we received the Torah and in the dessert we will receive the Messiah. But this time, the desert will not be what you think it is. It’ll be something completely different. The miracles that took place in the desert will reoccur” he notes.

“The divine presence will leave the diaspora and will come here to protect us” the rabbi said. “There’s a reason that there’s so much chaos in the world and that is because God has abandoned all of the beauty and glory of the nations. (Israel) will be the place where all of the beauty and glory is found.”

“Between Yom Kippur 2022-2023 the Messiah will make his second appearance and we will see the final redemption.” The rabbi added as a disclaimer that the Messiah can theoretically arrive sooner but that he is basing his analysis on the Kabbalistic teachings of the Ramchal as well as the Talmud.