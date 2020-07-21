Doctors Rebel Against Government’s Covid Lockdown: ‘You’re Destroying the Economy Unnecessarily!’

Workers inside a building at Tel HaShomer Hospital which was converted to receive the Israelis who were under quarantine on the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan due to the spread of the coronavirus, and arriving in Israel tonight, February 20, 2020. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Over 130 doctors registered with the Ministry of Health have recently signed a petition criticizing the Ministry’s quarantine protocol reports Mako. In the petition, the doctors claim that the government’s corona closure policy has zero chance of success. The document also states that it causes an increase in mortality and serious illnesses, and even “wreaks economic devastation and leads to the suffering of millions of Israelis.”.

The petition, initiated by a doctor from central Israel states that the conclusions they have arrived at from recent months reveal that all efforts and resources should be geared towards protecting the elderly and susceptible populations exclusively as the vast majority of the serious corona cases are diagnosed in the elderly or people with preexisting conditions. That’s because the vast majority of young and healthy people infected with the virus are either asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

“Allocating huge resources to closures and monitoring healthy young people, only leads to their economic destruction” the petition reads.

The doctors also concluded that the freedom of the young and healthy sector of the population, should be allowed to continue. This will spread the virus and create herd immunity, without any significant rise in mortality. According to the doctors, this will also avert a major economic crisis, adding that the herd immunity will neutralize the crisis while reducing mortality.

Doctors also claim that the voices of the many doctors who oppose the government’s closure policy aren’t being heard as the Health Ministry is preventing any discussion of an alternative to the current policy. “Huge resources are being diverted to closures, epidemiological investigations and intrusive surveillance technology – seeking healthy young people, who bear no risk of serious illness and therefore only cause their economic destruction,” the petition stated. “The voice of the many doctors who oppose the Health Ministry’s policy has been stomped on and silenced.”

The document sums up the message of the medical signatories with the phrase: “The corona goes easy on the young – protect the elderly!” The initiator of the petition requests that the doctors signing it be invited to sit down with the Minister of Health or the Corona Commission and enable the voices of those dealing with the virus in the field heard.