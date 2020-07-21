Ari Fuld’s Killer gets Life in Prison

18-year-old Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday by a military court for the murder of 41-year old Ari Fuld hy”d. He was also ordered to pay compensation to Fuld’s family.

Fuld, a resident of the Judean town of Efrat, left behind a wife and four children.

In January, Israel’s military court at the Ofer prison outside of Jerusalem convicted Ali Jabarin. Fuld was stabbed to death back in September of 2018. The attack took place at the Gush Etzion Shopping Center which is located several miles south of Jerusalem.

Ali Jabarin originates from the Arab village of Yatta near Hebron. He was convicted of first degree murder.

Jabarin, who has been held in detention since the attack, was also convicted of three other counts of attempted murder.

Ari’s widow, Miriam Fuld expressed satisfaction with the conviction as seen in the interview below:

Following the conviction, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying: