The words in this verse, translated as “wise of heart,” are understood by the Sages to mean “wise about hearts,” or “wise about innermost thoughts.” This means that Hashem knows what is in people’s hearts, and judges them accordingly. While man has the capacity to judge his fellow only by what is obvious to the human eye, Hashem knows what is really in a person’s heart. Iyov’s friends understand this in a negative sense; while Iyov seems righteous externally, he must have committed sins in secret. However, the opposite is also true. Someone might seem evil on the outside, but might have good intentions in his heart. It is man’s challenge to behave as God does, and instead of making assumptions solely on the basis of external appearances, to understand that there is more in a person’s heart that might not be apparent from the outside. We are therefore called upon to judge others favorably by always giving them the benefit of the doubt.