Tourists won’t be Able to Visit Israel Until September 1

People wearing face masks for fear of the coronavirus at the Ben Gurion International Airport on March 10, 2020, as People are cancelling trips due to the fear of the coronavirus. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The Israel Airport Authority has notified all airline providers that the strict border controls will remain in place due to the resurgence in coronavirus infections reports Globes. The allowance of Israel nationals to self-quarantine for 14 days when returning to the Jewish state from abroad and the total ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel has been extended from August 1 until at least September 1, 2020. Israel Airport Authority employees have also been notified that their unpaid leave was extended until September 1 as well.

Many carriers are currently operating flights in and out of Israel including Lufthansa, United, Delta, Aeroflot, Wizz Air, easyJet, Ryanair, Aegean, Air Canada, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and Ethiopian Airlines,

The Israeli airlines aren’t in any rush to restart flights as Israir is the only local airline whose fleet is not totally grounded. Israir operates occasional flights to Europe according to demand as well as regular daily flights to Eilat.