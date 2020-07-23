Abbas Seemingly Backs China’s Torture of Fellow Muslim ‘Extremists’

China’s official state-run press agency Xinhua News, has impllied that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has affirmed his support for the torture of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region as well as it’s repressive actions against non-violent protesters in Hong Kong. In a tweet on Monday, Xinhua News referenced a phone conversation between Abbas and Chinese President Xi Jinping saying: “Palestine will continue firmly standing with China, and supporting China’s legitimate stance on issues concerning its core interests like Hong Kong and Xinjiang.”

Palestine will continue firmly standing with China, and supporting China’s legitimate stance on issues concerning its core interests like Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said when speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping over phone on Monday pic.twitter.com/j6Fg5H1cUH — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 20, 2020

Over 80% of China’s cotton comes from the northwestern Xinjiang region, which is home to roughly 11 million Uyghurs. UN experts estimate that at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslims are held in detention centers in Xinjiang. And although Bei-Jing claims that the camps merely offer “vocational training to fight terrorism and extremists”, many have accused the China of running concentration camps which involve torture.

Ironically, Abbas seems to support detention camps for Muslim terrorists.

Appearing to return the favor, China stated that they stood behind the “just cause” of the ‘Palestinians’, their UN envoy Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council. Jun pledged backing from Bei Jing for the internationally led peace process, instead of one headed by President Trump.

“China supports [Palestinian Authority] President [Mahmoud] Abbas’s call for an international peace conference and to enlarge the multi-lateral mechanism for peace,” Zhang said.

China “would positively consider participating” in such a conference “in appropriate ways,” he said.

“It is important for us to heed the voice and concerns of the Palestinian people as well as countries in that region,” Jun said.

Confirming the call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Abbas on Monday, Jun reiterated Beijing’s “firm support” for the Palestinian’s “just demand” for a two-state solution.

“China is a sincere friend of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people can always count on China’s support for their just cause and legitimate national rights,” Jun added.

In an apparent attempt to take a swipe at Washington’s support for Israel, he called on “countries having influence on Palestine and Israel to stay impartial and just in promoting peace talks.”