Holland Caught Funding Terror Cell that Killed Rina Shenrav H”yd

Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) train during a military exercise in Nusseirat in the central Gaza Strip on August 2, 2009. (Photo: Wissam Nassar/Flash 90)

The Dutch government was asked to clarify last month subsidies given to a Palestinian NGO where terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) worked. The three parties PVV, ChristenUnie and SGP called for the parliament to immediately block the cash flow to the controversial Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) reports CIDI. The request for clarification came following a report by UK Lawyers For Israel (UKLFI) . The organization cautioned Holland twice before about the PFLP ties to terrorism, but to no avail.

UAWC employees have served prison sentences in the past for PFLP activities including close involvement in a bomb attack near Dolev, Samaria last summer. The terror attack killed 17-year-old Rina Shenrav H”yd. The blast injured her father, Rabbi Eitan Shenrav, and Rina’s 19-year-old brother Dvir. One of the UAWC employees was the leader of the terror cell responsible for the bombing, while another employee authorized it.

USAID, the US State Department’s agency for development cooperation, considers the UAWC to be the agricultural organization of the PFLP. Even the Fatah faction says that the UAWC is affiliated with the PFLP. And although the UAWC is linked to a terror organization, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been funding this controversial NGO providing a subsidy of approximately $23 million over the past 10 years.

Since it has been proven that at least two employees of a Dutch-funded NGO were responsible for the terror attack, earlier warnings have been ignored by the Dutch government, UK Lawyers for Israel said. In May, UKLFI sent another letter, this time to the office of Minister Sigrid Kaag (Development Cooperation). The letter again asked that the government stop financing the UAWC, however no reply was forthcoming.