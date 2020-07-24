Prominent Muslim Group and Democratic Elected Officials Join in Endorsement of Biden

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has endorsed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for president.

In a letter spearheaded and released on Wednesday by the Muslim group Emgage USA, Omar—along with Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and 41 other elected Muslim officials—wrote, “Joe Biden has the experience, values and leadership qualities to unite our country and bring solutions to our greatest challenges. We are signing this letter to set a new course for our country and committing to organizing our communities to elect Joe Biden. With Joe Biden, we will have a seat at the table and will address and heal the deep wounds that fracture our country

Omar has perpetuated anti-Semitic tropes on social media that has been criticized by Jewish, pro-Israel and other organizations, as well as members of Congress. She also introduced a resolution in Congress that promotes boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.

In February 2019, a month after being sworn in, Omar accused AIPAC of paying members of Congress to back Israel, saying it was “all about the Benjamins.”

The following month, she pointed fingers at her “Jewish colleagues” for attacking her Tlaib for labeling their criticisms as anti-Israel because of the Muslim faith of the two congresswomen, in addition to slamming her critics regarding “the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

This led to the passing of a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, though it did not call out Omar by name.

