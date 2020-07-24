Iranian Govt Threatens to “Employ Other Weaponry” In Response to Foreign Cyber Attacks

Iran’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday that recent cyber attacks on its power facilities may have been caused by foreign governments.

“Thousands of cyber attacks are launched against the country’s infrastructures on a daily basis, which is not anything new. Most of those attacks are repulsed by our defense systems and the ‘cyber incident response teams’ without making any impact,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“In recent months, a couple of cyber attacks on a broader scale have been launched against the country’s infrastructures, and with the analysis of the dimensions and the technology used (in the attacks), one can say they have been sponsored or launched by governments,” he said.

Mousavi claimed that the attacks did not achieve “their main objectives,” additionally stating that the eruption over the past several weeks of explosions and fires at Iranian military, industrial and power sites had nothing to do with the cyber attacks.”