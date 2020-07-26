Jews Boycott Twitter over Tolerance of Antisemitism

Twitter Bird logo on the headquarters building in downtown. Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service - San Francisco, California, USA - 2020

Prominent Jewish Twitter users have declared a 48 hour boycott of the social media site beginning on Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m. GMT. The call came after Twitter’s refusal to take satisfactory action against antisemitism on the platform.

The allowance of British rapper Wiley to post antisemitic sentiments on the platform compelled both Jewish and Gentile users worldwide to support the boycott. The offensive content written by Wiley include comments such as: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in anyway of course you will get fired,”

He also wrote: “Infact [sic] there are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to undestand [sic] why.”

JEWISH PEOPLE YOU ARE NOT ABOVE ME ON THE FOOD CHAIN ……JAH KNO — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

In other posts, Wiley claimed that Jews control “the Law.” He also appeared to claim that Israel is not a Jewish country saying: “Listen to me Jewish community Israel is not your country I’m sorry.”

After being accused of antisemitism, Wiley retorted: “Anti Semetic? Are u stupid? Do you know what these people do to the world?”

I told the jewish how I feel they rang the police that should tell you who they are……….. — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

But Wiley isn’t the only rapper promoting antisemitic blood libels. American rapper Jay Electronica claimed that Jews are impostors saying: “WE are INDEED THE TRUE Children of Israel. And you are an imposter and birthright stealer as described in the scriptures.”

Sit down w The Hon. Louis Farrakhan or The Exec Council of The NOI and defend your claims and prove us wrong. WE are INDEED THE TRUE Children of Israel. And you are an imposter and birthright stealer as described in the scriptures. The ADL, THE WEISENHALL CENTER… BRING EM OUT. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020

The hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate will be supported by several prominent users including writers, politicians as well as celebrities. The new campaign was catalyzed by frustration experienced by many Twitter users over inaction in the face of antisemitism on the platform, even though Twitter claims not to be racist.

Actress Tracy Ann-Oberman posted her intention to join the boycott saying: “Please join us. @Twitter has allowed @WileyCEO 48 hours of pure race hate. His tweets are still up. @jack (Dorsey) has to stick by their remit of anti racism. Silence is complicity. Please walk out with us . No to all race hate . No to platforming any race hate

Please join us .@Twitter has allowed @WileyCEO 48 hours of pure race hate. His tweets are still up. @jack has to stick by their remit of anti racism. Silence is complicity. Please walk out with us . No to all race hate . No to platforming any race hate #nosafespaceforjewhate pic.twitter.com/gKFDedjzmM — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) July 25, 2020

British Parliamentarian Robert Largman is also joining the virtual walkout.

Twitter has failed to adequately act against anti-Jewish racism on their platform & allowed people like Wiley to spread their poison.

So we say: #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate

At 09:00 GMT on Monday, let’s tell Twitter it has to act. I’ll be joining the 48 hour walk out. pic.twitter.com/LtZglsUkU5 — Robert Largan MP (@robertlargan) July 25, 2020

Twitter was also the subject of an antisemitic scandal earlier this month when they blocked users with a Star of David on their profile picture.

As of Sunday, the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate has over 500 tweets.