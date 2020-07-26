Holocaust survivor stabbed to death in Moscow apartment

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor was discovered stabbed to death last week in her apartment in Moscow.

An unidentified 69-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of Irina Shur, a former professor at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography. The former was a caseworker for Shur as late as 2016. Apparently, they remained in touch afterwards, an unnamed official told Russian news agency TASS.

Shur had been dead for at least 24 hours.

“The door to Shur’s apartment showed no signs of forced entry, leading investigators to believe she knew her killer and opened the door for them. The apartment was found in neat condition with no valuables missing, making it difficult to ascertain the motive,” reported JTA, citing TASS.

One motive being explored is that Shur was murdered by suspects attempting to take over her apartment, which is located in the expensive Dorogomilov district, reported Moskva24.

It’s important to realize that as a Holocaust Survivor, Shur was the last of a dying breed. Her passing represents one more survivor who won’t live to tell the tale as Holocaust revisionism seeps into the mainstream psyche.

That’s just one of many reasons why Israel365 has teamed up with Melabev, an organization specializing in treating Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Holocaust Survivors.

Most people don’t realize that aside from short-term memory loss, the dementia of Holocaust survivors is a very different experience than that of regular patients.

That’s because when a survivor suffers dementia, the horrors of the Holocaust are fresh in their minds as if they are still reliving it to this day!

According to Shoshana Lichtman from the organization Melabev, these survivors “not only have nightmares about their horrible past, but many of them also daydream about it on a daily basis as well”.

Lichtman recalls one survivor who enjoys writing. But no matter what she writes about, it keeps coming back to the same thing- the Holocaust and the ghettos in Warsaw and Poland, where she spent her youth.

What we can do to help

Although there is no actual cure to this unique type of dementia, there are ways to contain it.

Shoshana Lichtman from Melabev breaks it down into two separate treatments.

One is to let them vent.

These Holocaust survivors have a lot of pent up baggage from their experience. Therefore, it’s important that they just let it out and get it off of their chest. Melabev provides an open ear encouraging them to say what’s on their mind. The organization is there for them, enabling the survivors to get everything out of their system – either by either writing or just by talking.

Some of them are unable to talk and therefore opt for art therapy.

The other way to treat Holocaust Dementia is by keeping the survivors busy with fun and engaging activities.

These activities keep their minds occupied preventing them from reliving their horrid past. They include:

Discussions at meal-time

Arts and crafts

Cooking

Torah lectures

Packing meals for soldiers

Socialization

Music

Visits from local school children

“All of these activities give the survivors a much-needed sense of purpose in their final years on this earth” explains Lichtman.

This is your unique opportunity to show them that the nations are no longer their enemies. Donating today is the least you can do to help these people restore some iota of faith in the nations. But don’t take our word for it, just see what is written in Deuteronomy:

If, however, there is a needy person among you, one of your kinsmen in any of your settlements in the land that Hashem your God is giving you, do not harden your heart and shut your hand against your needy kinsman. Rather, you must open your hand and lend him sufficient for whatever he needs (Deuteronomy 15:7-8)

This is your chance to open your hand from the comfort of your home. Let these poor survivors know that not all nations are like the Nazis.

Donate to this incredible organization today.