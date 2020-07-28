Most People Miss this Critical Message when Reading Isaiah 43

When Isaiah said in chapter 43 “I have singled you out by name,” what did he mean? How does God “single out” an entire nation by name?

The answer has been revealed in a recent video released by The Land of Israel Fellowship. In just seven minutes, world renown Jewish thought leader Ari Abramowitz breaks down the role of the Jewish people in the world and how their loyalty to God is indeed a reflection of Almighty’s reputation.

The idea of the Jewish people being connected to God’s name is a recurring theme throughout the Bible. Rabbi Abramowitz connects a wide array of Bible passages that touch on this very subject and the role that the nations of the world play in bringing about the final redemption – An authentic Jewish blessing you won’t want to miss.