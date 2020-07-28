Doctors Ignoring Hydroxychloroquine ‘Good Nazis’ says Doctor

A group of prominent doctors went to Washington DC to speak out against the disinformation being spread about covid and its treatment.

One of the doctors, Dr. Stella Emmanuel has treated over 300 COVID patients and the U.S based Nigerian born doctor says there is a cure for COVID-19 – hydroxychloroquine. She says that she has received several threats to revoke her license but insists she would not let Americans die. Dr. Emmanuel called doctors who remain silent regarding the covid sure “good Nazis.”