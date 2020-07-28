Ever felt there couldn’t be anything to say about Moses than hasn’t already been said? Turns out there’s plenty. That’s why we’re taking another look at this reluctant prophet and unpacking a story that ends with the emergence of a nation that will play an influential role throughout history.
Recent Headlines
- Moses and the Exodus
- Smuggled sperm lets terrorist prisoner father a daughter; PA TV ensures murderer sees baby
- NY’s Metropolitan Art Museum calls Tefillin (Phylacteries) Muslim ‘Amulet’
- Town in Israel for Ethiopian Jews only Proposed by Lawmaker
- Trying to Appease Muslims, Biden Inadvertently Calls for Jihad
- Jews Allowed Access to Running Water on Temple Mt Bringing them Closer to Temple Service
- NUMBERS 25:12
- Israeli Analysis of FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Over Two Decades Shows Child Vaccines Are Safe
Trending Topics
- Antisemitism
- Biblical News
- Christian Zionism
- Coronavirus
- IDF
- Inspiration
- Inspirational Videos
- Israel Bible Devotionals
- Israel365 Scenes of Israel
- Jerusalem
- Jewish World
- Judea and Samaria
- Latest News
- Medical Miracles
- Middle East
- News Videos
- Opinion
- Sponsored Content
- Terror Watch
- Uncategorized
- US-Israel Relations