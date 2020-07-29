EZEKIEL 23:4

Yechezkel compares the two kingdoms of Israel to two unfaithful sisters named Ohola and Oholiva. The northern kingdom is represented by the older sister, as it was the first to officially institute idolatrous worship (I Kings 12) and to establish alliances with deceitful foreign powers instead of trusting in God (Hosea 8:9). The southern kingdom of Yehuda followed, also worshipping idols and making alliances with foreign nations against God’s will. The covenantal relationship between Hashem and the Children of Israel is likened to a marriage. By worshipping other gods and relying on foreign powers, the Israelites are being unfaithful to Hashem and defiling His land.