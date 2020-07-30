NUMBERS 30:3

This chapter elaborates on the laws regarding vows and oaths. Hashem takes these matters very seriously, and commands that any commitment to do something must be fulfilled. In fact, violating one’s vows is a sin. This commandment teaches how important it is to be true to one’s word: Hashem expects us to keep our word, just as He keeps His. Today, we are witness to Hashem’s fulfillment of His promise, made through His prophets, to return His people to the Promised Land. We hope to see the fulfillment of the rest of the divine promise, that the People of Israel will live peacefully in the Promised Land, very soon.