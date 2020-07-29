Report: Terrorist on Temple Mount Shoots Israeli Twice, Victim on Good Condition

A young man who was standing on the rooftop of a complex adjacent to the Aish Hatorah yeshiva (seminary) in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City was shot twice on Friday afternoon right before the Sabbath began at sundown. One of the bullet grazed his neck while the other hit him in his chest. He was subsequently rushed to Jerusalem’s Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital and is listed in good condition following surgery to remove the bullet.

The source of the fire seems to be the Temple Mount which is situated directly across the yeshiva. Police believe the shooting to be an act of terrorism.

Although police officers have been shot and even killed on the Temple Mount in the past, firing a rifle from the Temple Mount across the Western Wall Plaza and into the Jewish Quarter is unprecedented and hasn’t been done since the Six Day War.