This fascinating video gives a vision of Solomon’s Temple as it once stood in Jerusalem. All of its intricate details were accurately culled from the Bible to present a beautiful and inspiring replica.
Recent Headlines
- Video: Amazing Replica of Solomon’s Temple
- Rabbis Call to Break Holiday Tradition of Fasting: Arise to Temple Mount
- Paying It Forward: An Israeli Breast Cancer Survivor Helps Others In Need
- Keeping Israel’s soldiers cool
- Report: Terrorist on Temple Mount Shoots Israeli Twice, Victim on Good Condition
- A Christian wearing a Hebrew Necklace that Inspired a new approach to prayer
- Cool Collars to IDF in Hebron: Israel365 Active on this Holy Day
- See if you Qualify to Enter Israel at this time
Trending Topics
- Antisemitism
- Biblical News
- Christian Zionism
- Coronavirus
- IDF
- Inspiration
- Inspirational Videos
- Israel Bible Devotionals
- Israel365 Scenes of Israel
- Jerusalem
- Jewish World
- Judea and Samaria
- Latest News
- Medical Miracles
- Middle East
- News Videos
- Opinion
- Sponsored Content
- Terror Watch
- Uncategorized
- US-Israel Relations