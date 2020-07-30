New: Jewish Temple Mount Lobby Established in Israel’s Parliament on 9th of Av

The group of approximately 65 people that ascended the Temple Mount for a memorial ceremony held in memory of murdered teen Hallel Ariel (Photo: Adam Propp)

On the eve of the 9th of Av, the the Temple Mount lobby was established in the Israel’s Knesset, The lobby is headed by Knesset Members Ariel Kalner and May Golan of the ruling Likud party. The two lawmakers noted that the the lobby’s mission is to strengthen Jewish sovereignty aw well as presence on the Temple Mount reports Srugim.

Kallner added that “it’s symbolic that we established the lobby on the eve of the 9th of Av fast.” He told Breaking Israel News that the lobby will operate “to strengthen our grip on the holy site. It is no coincidence that the Temple’s menorah is also the symbol of the sovereign State of Israel and the resurrection of the Jewish people in its land.” Adding a blessing, Kallner stated: May these days turn from mourning into festivities.”

Although Kallner implied that the group won’t outright lobby to build the Third Temple, he did say that building it is the “dream of the Jewish people.” He also stressed that among the goals was that Jewish pilgrims enjoy basic human rights while on the site.

Golan added to Kallner’s sentiments saying that “the eve of Tisha B’Av is a historic opportunity to remember how the Temple Mount is the most important place in Judaism. The basic rights of the Jewish people on the Temple Mount. ”

The ‘Students for the Temple Mount’ movement and the ‘Temple Mount Heritage Foundation’ will head the lobby’s activities released a statement congratulating MKs Kallner and Golan who “established this crucial lobby, together we will work to reach our goals for the Temple Mount also from within the Knesset.”

In the 20th Knesset, a similar Temple Mount lobby was established by former MK Rabbi Yehuda Glick and Shuli Mualem.