Iyov protests his friends’ assertion that Hashem does not punish those who do not deserve to be punish. He boldly states what most people know inherently: The righteous do indeed suffer, and evil people are rewarded. Furthermore, says Iyov, even the animals are aware of this reality (verse 7). The desire to understand God as just has blinded Iyov’s friends to the truth which is obvious to everyone else. However, as King Shlomo reassures us in Mishlei (28:8), the wicked who prosper in this world, those who get rich by inappropriate means, are merely accumulating wealth for the benefit of the righteous, as Hashem will ultimately ensure that it arrives in their possession.