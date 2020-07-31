Survivors Launch Campaign to Ban Holocaust Denial From Facebook

A group of Holocaust survivors launched a campaign on Wednesday calling on Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg to take immediate action to remove Holocaust denial from the social media site.

Coordinated by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which “represents the world’s Jews in negotiating for compensation and restitution for victims of Nazi persecution,” the #NoDenyingIt campaign spotlights Holocaust survivors urging Zuckerberg via recorded messages to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts, which should be considered hate speech, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The campaign aims to promote a single message: “Publications that deny the Holocaust on Facebook is hate speech which must be stopped!”

Some of the featured survivors include Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld, Anne Frank’s stepsister Eve Schloss, Kristallnacht survivor Charlotte Knobloch and Auschwitz survivor Roman Kent, the head of the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors.