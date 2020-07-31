The Nation of Islam fits the definition of a cult, by definition. From elevating its founding members to the status of being “G-d” to worshipping a UFO that those leaders supposedly live on. Listen to Farrakhan justify the assassination of Malcolm X and defend polygamy. Not only is he ignorant of Judaism, but real Muslim authorities also don’t think what he preaches has anything to do with Islam! Why do Democrats get a free ride for affiliating with the biggest racist and worst antisemite in America? Why would anyone in their right mind endorse the lunacy that comes out of his mouth, let alone share it on social media?
Documentary: Louis Farrakhan Turns Nation of Islam Into Anti-White Jew-Hating Cult
