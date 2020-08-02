NASA Misses Wave of Asteroids Setting Stage for End of Days

Early last Tuesday, the 2020 OY4 asteroid passed within 26,000 miles of the Earth, about 11% of the moon’s distance. The asteroid was discovered a mere two days before its near-miss. NASA assured the public that there was no danger as the space rock was estimated to be 7-17 feet across.

“Space rocks smaller than about 25 meters (about 82 feet) will most likely burn up as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere and cause little or no damage,” NASA said in a statement. “If a rocky meteoroid larger than 25 meters but smaller than one kilometer ( a little more than 1/2 mile) were to hit Earth, it would likely cause local damage to the impact area.”

The reassurance lost some of its effect when yet another house-sized asteroid, dubbed 2020 OO1, buzzed within 42,000 miles of the Earth on Thursday. Which is relatively quiet when compared to Tuesday when four asteroids are expected to pass by. 2020NZ and 2020 OE2, 90 feet and 40 feet in diameter respectively, will pass within two million miles and one million miles of the Earth.

But that is nothing to worry about when compared with 2020 OY4 which is only about ten feet long (about as big as a car) but will pass within 25,000 miles of the Earth. This will be followed by the 85 foot-long 2020 OR4 which will pass within 284,000 miles.

But not all is as copacetic as NASA would have us believe. Two tenth-grade students from India out-geeked NASA last week when they discovered an earth-bound asteroid. Vaidehi Vekariya and Radhika Lakhani, Grade 10 students from the city of Surat were participating in the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a joint SPACE India and NASA project which allows students to analyze images taken by a telescope located at the University of Hawaii. they discovered an asteroid heading toward Earth, which they promptly dubbed HLV2514. The asteroid’s orbit is presently near Mars but is shifting toward Earth. It will take about 1 million years before it’s orbit brings it closer to the Earth at which point it will be 10 times the distance between our planet and the moon.

Even experts are concerned. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Paolo Nespoli, who was a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2007, warned that there are more than one million asteroids poised to hit Earth. Nespoli even photographed asteroid 163348 (2002 NN4), which passed within 3.2 million miles of the Earth in 2017.

“Right now, we are mostly ignoring the probability of a massive one suddenly appearing. It’s time to act,” Nespoli tweeted on World Asteroid Day on June 30.

Yuval Ovadia, whose films on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Ovadia describes Nibiru as a star that will appear in the end of days referred to in Jewish sources as wreaking havoc without destroying the world.

“As Nibiru approaches, more asteroids will appear,” Ovadia said. “Nibiru is described in Jewish sources as a star, not as an asteroid. But as it approaches, it pushes asteroids ahead of it like a ship pushes water in front of it.”

Ovadia noted that these celestial phenomena will be accompanied by other catastrophes; earthquakes, plagues, volcanoes, and even disease.

“It is clear that NASA is not accurate, missing a large number of asteroids that come close or even hit the Earth,” Ovadiah said. This is intentional. This is a diversion a distraction so the general public will not notice the super-wealthy hiding themselves away for when Nibiru does arrive, which they know it will. This also why the leaders of so many countries are encouraging riots and social unrest.”

But Ovasdiah notes that this nefarious plan will actually serve a productive purpose for the Messiah.

“Governments and economic leaders will be replaced by the true Kingdom of God in Jerusalem while these people hide in their holes,” Ovadia said. “After that, Nibiru will arrive. And then, since the governments are in a mess, Gog and Magog.”

“All of this is dependent on the spiritual condition of the people. If we are worthy, the final days will come in kindness. If not, it will be a difficult time indeed.”

But even if the planet manages to avoid any unexpected asteroid encounters in the very near future, NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) is already warning of another substantial near-miss coming up. On September 1, an asteroid, known as 2011, measuring 160 feet long ) and has been deemed “potentially hazardous” by NASA. It will pass with 45,000 miles of the Earth, just one-fifth of the distance between our planet and the Moon, at a staggering 18,000 miles per hour.

This close encounter has dire spiritual consequences, coming on the Hebrew date of the 12th of Elul. As the last month of the Jewish year, Elul is traditionally a time of introspection, a time to review the past year and prepare for the upcoming “Days of Awe” of Rosh HaShanah and Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, an expert in Bible codes, prepared a video in which he used software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah referring to the upcoming meteor. Remarkably, Rabbi Glazerson found the word ‘asteroid’ (אסטרויד) is close proximity to the Hebrew date, the 12th of Elul, 5780. Even more remarkably, the codes were found surrounding a relevant verse in Deuteronomy.

I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day: I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse. Choose life—if you and your offspring would live Deuteronomy 30:19

“Events that come in the month of Elul are intended to be like a shofar, to wake people up to repent,” Rabbi Glazerson said.

NASA is currently studying 101955 Bennu discovered in 1999. At 1,600 feet across, it is a potentially hazardous object. Experts predicted a series of eight potential Earth impacts by Bennu between 2169 and 2199 with a cumulative 1-in-2,700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2199. If an impact were to occur, the expected kinetic energy associated with the collision would be 1,200 megatons. The next close pass by Bennu will be in September 2060.