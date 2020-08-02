Israeli officials enter quarantine after minister tests positive for COVID-19

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz announced in a tweet on Saturday evening that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and that he was feeling well.

Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin told Twitter followers that as a result of his having participated in a Cabinet meeting last Sunday with Peretz, he was informed by the Health Ministry that he must enter quarantine during the coming week.

Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Yadid is among others who also came in contact with Peretz last week, and was informed that he must enter quarantine.

In addition, the Knesset announced that three lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party—Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, M.K. Avi Dichter and M.K. Osnat Mark—will have to enter quarantine, as will a number of their advisers, after coming in contact with a COVID-19 carrier.

As of Sunday afternoon, the number of active coronavirus cases in Israel reached 26,153, with 96 on ventilators and a national death toll of 531.