Iyov rebukes those who come to comfort him by telling them that although he challenges Hashem’s justice and they do not, he is still more righteous than they are. He, at least, approaches God honestly, not hypocritically. Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik explains that it was the prophet Yirmiyahu who set the precedent for challenging Hashem in difficult times. In Megillat Eicha, instead of merely accepting what has happened, Yirmiyahu demands of God an explanation for the ruin of Yerushalayim and the devastation of the Land of Israel. While it is permissible to question Hashem, this must be coupled with the firm belief that although we might not understand His ways, they are ultimately for the good.