Israel Attacked in the North by “Former Terrorists” and in the South by Rockets

The IDF killed four terrorists on Monday night as they planted explosives along the border fence separating Israel from Lebanon.

“A short time ago, an IDF force foiled an attempt to place explosive devices along the border with Syria,” the army said in a statement. “Special forces that were carrying out an ambush near an IDF post in the southern Golan Heights spotted a cell with a number of terrorists planting explosive devices along the border.”

This is the moment when four terrorists attempted to plant explosives near the security fence between #Israel and #Syria last night… …and the moment we stopped them. We will continue to defend Israel’s borders from all enemy threats. pic.twitter.com/bQPGPiJFlg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 3, 2020

The terrorists were entirely inside Israeli territory when the IDF neutralized them.

We just thwarted an attempt by 4 terrorists to place explosives near the security fence between #Israel and #Syria. Our troops & aircraft fired toward the squad & a hit was identified. We are ready for any scenario & hold the Syrian regime responsible for all events in Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2020



The IDF reported that there were no Israeli casualties were reported while identifying the enemy as “former terrorists.”

IDF troops on the southern Golan Heights just thwarted an IED attack by four former terrorists. No IDF casualties. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) August 2, 2020



The IDF is neutralizing the explosives the “former terrorists” planted, dismantling the bombs in order to determine their source.

The incident comes at a time when tensions in the area are high. Last Monday, the IDF thwarted an attack by Hezbollah fighters who crossed into Israeli territory near Har Dov. The IDF spotted them before they crossed the border and drove them back by firing towards them. The recent aggression by Hezbollah is said to be in retaliation for the death of one of its fighters last week in Syria in an airstrike that it attributed to Israel.

Also on Monday night, sirens went off in southern Israel as a rocket was fired from Gaza. The Iron Dome system successfully intercepted the rocket

“One [rocket] launch was detected from the territory of the Gaza Strip toward Israel, which was intercepted by aerial defense soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Families in southern Israel went to see a movie at a drive-in theater this evening. Halfway through, terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket at Israel, forcing the kids to run to bomb shelters. Terror is not a movie for these kids, it’s a traumatic reality. (Video: Yaniv Kalif) pic.twitter.com/nAeBXa65tU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2020



No casualties ro injuries were reported but several vehicles were reportedly damaged in the attack by rocket debris.



The IDF responded with an airstrike targeting a cement factory used in the construction of underground infrastructure and “underground facilities used by the Hamas terror group.”

The attack came shortly after Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni took over commanding the Gaza Division from Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano who served in the position for two years.

During my tenure as commander of the Gaza Division, the leaders of the terrorist organizations, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, pursued a strategy of intimidation and panic, firing rockets and mortar shells aimed at Israeli citizens,” Toledano said at the ceremony.

“Hamas does not care about the children of the Gaza Strip. They must stop digging tunnels like wild animals and invest the concrete in building infrastructure for the homeless. They must stop manufacturing rockets and use pipes to build proper water and sewage infrastructure for their children. They must stop sowing launchers and harvest rockets and sow wheat and harvest grain,” he added.

The IDF reported on Thursday that a Hamas operative was captured as he fled Gaza by sea.

The last time rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza was July 5.