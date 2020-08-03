Imam of Peace Rejects Muslim Claim to Temple Mount

Mohammad Tawhidi, known as the Imama of Peace, responded to an Instagram post on an account named “the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain” claiming the Temple Mount in Jerusalem has holy significance to Islam.

The Instagram account of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (a.s) is once again spreading lies,” Tawhidi tweeted on Monday. “There’s no “بيت المقدس” “Mosque of Bayt al Maqdis” in Islam. This is stolen from the Jewish term “Beit Mikdash” بيت مكداش which refers to the Jewish Structure by Prophet David.”

“Secondly, Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem today is not the one referred to in the Quran. It was built by the caliphs in later years. Imam Baqir (a.s) was opposed to the caliphs, so how can he order the Shia to go and pray there? The Shrines should stick to religion & leave politics.”

Tawhidi has made this claim in the past. In June 2019, he posted to Facebook about the inconsistencies in Hamas’ claim to the Temple Mount.

“It’s called ‘Temple Mount’, but it belongs to us Muslims even though there are no Temples in Islam,” Tawhidi wrote. “Hamas logic going really well I see.”

Tawhidi is a Shi’ite Muslim of Iraqi origin who was born in Qom, Iran. Tawhidi believes that Islam must be reformed in order to survive. He deems all acts of terrorism to be condemned in the Quran. Tawhidi also opposes Muslims justifying domestic violence, polygamy, and the killing of apostates. In 2019 he was the first Shia Imam to “pay respects at Auschwitz” concentration camp. Tawhidi has been targeted by death threats from Islamist groups.

Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a senior lecturer at Bar Ilan University, agrees with Tawhidi, referring to Muslims’ claims to the Temple Mount as “fake news.” He explained the historical fallacy that surrounds this claim in an article published in Arutz Sheva.