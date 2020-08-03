Israeli Health Minister: Coronavirus Infection Rate Flattening Out

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday expressed cautious optimism that the coronavirus curve was again flattening, but said that the numbers were still far too high.

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levi and newly appointed Coronavirus Task Force head Roni Gamzu, Edelstein said, “We managed to stop the rise in infections. This is good, but it’s not enough yet. The numbers are still high and worrying, including the number of serious patients.”

As of Monday, there were 334 COVID-19 patients in Israel in serious condition, 100 of whom are on ventilator machines, according to Health Ministry data.

At the press conference, which was held at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Netanyahu said the main focus of the country’s effort to combat the pandemic was “cutting the chain of infection.”