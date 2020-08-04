Bill Proposed to Allow Entrance to Forbidden Locations in Samaria

Israeli soldiers walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 17, 2009. Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements that Israel evacuated during the disengagement. (Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) and opposition MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) drafted a new bill that would repeal parts of the 2005 Disengagement Law, Yediot Aharonot reported on Tuesday morning.

If the bill is passed, it would nullify travel restrictions for Israeli citizens to areas in northern Samaria that were ethnically cleansed during the 2005 Disengagement.

“We need to end this horrible decree against these fine people who are commited to the Land of Israel,” Zohar said.

“When I was selected to be the coalition chairman, I dedicated myself – and committed myself – to the cause of the Land of Israel. I won’t compromise and I will fight against anyone I need to make the changes our holy land deserves. Therefore, passing this bill is among my most important goals, and we will do everything we can to complete the process.”

Former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon evacuated four Israeli towns in northern Samaria during the 2005 Disengagement along with the 21 Israeli towns in the Gaza Strip. The northern Samarian towns are Sa-Nur, Ganim, Kadim, and Homesh.

Israel withdrew from Gaza immediately after the implementation of the Disengagement plan. However, Israel retained military control of the areas that were evacuated in northern Samaria.

Under the Disengagement Law, however, Israeli civilians were banned from even visiting the sites of the four towns now in ruins.

The new bill, that was the brainchild of Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan, was brought before the Knesset in the past, however it was repeatedly rejected by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

But since the bill is now backed by the coalition chairman, Dagan is optimistic that the bill will finally be passed into law.

“Not a day or night goes by that I don’t feel pained by the expulsion,” Dagan quipped. “The expulsion was a crime, and the Disengagement Law is a ‘Mark of Cain’ in the law books of the State of Israel.”

“I call on the Prime Minister to adopt this bill. There is no better response to the murderousness of Gaza and Syria. There is no better response to Israel’s enemies.”