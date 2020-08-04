Egypt Offended After Musk Claims Pyramids Built by ‘Aliens’

In a perplexing tweet, billionaire high-tech genius and space pioneer Elon Musk stated that aliens built the pyramids in Egypt. Though he was clearly trolling conspiracy theorists who believe extraterrestrials arrived on earth just to construct massive burial monuments to earthly Pharaohs, the theory has serious spiritual ramifications.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Musk went on to suggest that Ramses II, credited with building the pyramids, was, in fact, an alien. Musk even gave the reason for his bizarre theory:

“The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years,” Musk tweeted. “Three thousand, eight hundred years.”

He then posted sources describing credible non-alien explanations for how the pyramids were built, suggesting that his original post was a subtle attempt at humor meant to troll believers in the theory that the pyramids were built by aliens.

But apparently the concept of twitter trolling did not translate well and the Egyptian Minister of International Co-operation, responded to Musk’s original post, inviting him to read up on how the pyramids were actually constructed.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you 🚀. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

Egyptian Egyptologist Zahi Hawass responded to Musk via Egypt Today. saying, “What you said about the pyramids is completely hallucination, the pyramids are built by Egyptians and I will tell you quickly the evidence.”

Hawass went into detail about the archaeological and historical proofs, emphasizing that “Ramsees II was an Egyptian from Sharqia” and not an extraterrestrial.

Hawass ascribed a nefarious motive to Musk’s claim.

“It is clear that the wealth of the American billionaire did not make him famous,” Hawass stated. “So he claimed that the pyramids were built by aliens and king Ramses II was from space to gain some fame.”

Despite Musk’s tweet, he has gone on record as not believing in the existence of extraterrestrials. In an open discussion with SpaceX employees in October 2019, Musk stated this explicitly.

“As far as we know, we’re the only consciousness or the only life that’s out there,” Musk said. “There might be other life, but we’ve seen no signs of it.”

“People often ask me,” he said, ‘What do you know about the aliens?’ and I’m like, ‘Man, I tell you, pretty sure I’d know if there were aliens. I’ve not seen any sign of aliens.'”

“I hope I’m wrong,” Musk concluded. “If they are here, I hope they’re nice. You know, they haven’t killed us yet — so they must be not that bad.”

One proponent of the theory that aliens were involved in the building of the pyramids, referred to as paleo-contact, is Erich Von Daniken, author of the best-selling Chariots of the Gods in which he claims that the Bible proves ancient man met with aliens, adopting new technologies from extraterrestrials. Many Biblical prophecies are, according to Von Daniken, UFO sightings described in Biblical terms.

Taking paleo-contact a giant step further, his latest theory posits that when the extraterrestrials left the earth thousands of years ago, they didn’t just leave behind pyramids and other perplexing artifacts.

“Jews believe you are the ‘chosen people’ and I believe, yes, you are the chosen people but not in the way you believe,” he told Breaking Israel News. “Many Nobel prize winners are Jewish because you have something different in your DNA which comes from the extraterrestrials.”

Von Daniken explained that Jews were chosen, not by God, but by extraterrestrials. Ancient astronauts came to earth and manipulated the DNA of Biblical Israelites to make them and their Jewish offspring more intelligent.

It should be noted that the pyramids were not constructed by Jews and there is no mention of the pyramids in Jewish literature. But the concept of alien species is supported by the Bible. The sixth chapter of Genesis describes interactions between strange creatures called Nephilim (literally ‘the fallen’) and men.

It was then, and later too, that the Nephilim appeared on earth—when the divine beings cohabited with the daughters of men, who bore them offspring. They were the heroes of old, the men of renown. Genesis 6:4

In the pre-flood era of Noah, the Bible says that the “Sons of Elohim” cohabited with the daughters of men, and God immediately decided to limit man’s lifespan to one-hundred and twenty years. The offspring of these unions were called Nephilim.

The Nephilim are mentioned again in the Book of Numbers as some of the huge residents of Israel present after the Exodus.

We saw the Nephilim there—the Anakites are part of the Nephilim—and we looked like grasshoppers to ourselves, and so we must have looked to them. Numbers 13:33

Some Biblical commentaries also point to Judges as proof of extraterrestrials.

The stars fought from heaven, From their courses they fought against Sisera… “Curse Meroz!” said the angel of Hashem. “Bitterly curse its inhabitants, Because they came not to the aid of Hashem, To the aid of Hashem among the warriors.” Judges 5:20-23

It is interesting to note that in verse 20, the Prophetess Deborah explicitly states that Israel received aid in the battle from the stars.

According to the Talmud (Moed Katan 16a), Meroz is a certain planet in the stellar sphere, and because the mention of it is preceded by the phrase, “the stars in their course fought against Sisera,” it thus follows that Meroz must be defined as a celestial body whose inhabitants were cursed for refusing to do God’s will.

Rabbi Eyal Riess, Director of the Tzfat Kabbalah Center, explained that the belief in aliens is an anti-Bible agenda.

“The Bible does relate to the possibility of extraterrestrials but what has been made of the subject in recent years is intended to confuse people, to divert them away from the Creator,” Rabbi Reiss said. “It is certainly possible that there is life, even intelligent life, on other planets but this does not contradict the idea of creation. The term ‘alien’ is misleading. If aliens exist, of course, they are not alien because God created them. Science does not negate God. Yes, scientists discovered electrons but God is the one who spins electrons.”

“But there is an agenda that wants us to believe that science and new discoveries prove that God does not exist. The opposite is true. If God did not exist, there would be no science, no reality. Using science is a form of idolatry. It is people believing in something that is totally absurd while claiming that God does not exist.”